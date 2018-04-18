ECNEC okays Diamer Basha Dam

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council at its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi approved the dam component of Diamer Basha dam at a total rationalized cost of Rs 474,000 million. The dam will have a 6.4 MAF live storage capacity and installed power capacity of 4500 megawatts. After completion, the project will increase national water storage capacity of Pakistan from thirty-eight days to forty-five days and will enhance life span of downstream reservoirs including Tarbela Dam.

Revision of Gawadar Lasbela Livelihoods Support Project was approved at a total rationalized cost of Rs 2,998.10 million. The project aims at poverty reduction in two districts of Balochistan i.e. Gwadar and Lasbella. This project comprises major initiatives including community development, fisheries development, and rural infrastructure development.

Revision of the federal programme under Access to Justice Programme was accorded approval at a total cost of Rs 4,711.981 million. The ongoing project aims at implementing legislative, judicial, police and administrative reforms with construction of required physical infrastructure including office buildings.

The ECNEC approved replacement of old and obsolete signal gear from Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh Main Line Section of Pakistan Railways at a cost of Rs 18,346.60 million. The scope of work of this project also includes remodeling of Yousafwala Railway station and upgradation of twenty four-unmanned railway level crossings into manned level crossings.