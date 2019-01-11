THE Federal Cabinet, on Thursday, rejected the recommendations of the Interior Ministry to remove the names of 20 individuals from the Exit Control List (ECL) as per directions of the Supreme Court. Briefing newsmen after its meeting, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said that once the written orders of the SC are issued, the cabinet will also seek the committee’s guidance regarding whether a review appeal of the court order should be submitted or not.

The Federal Cabinet had included 172 names on the ECL following submission of the report by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in fake accounts case and the apex court on December 31 had ordered the cabinet to reconsider its “hasty decision” of placing the names including those of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other Pakistan Peoples Party stalwarts. The cabinet might have its own reasons and logic to defy orders of the Supreme Court but the development shows despite raising of the issue time and again in media the issue of placing names on ECL remains questionable. There seems to be no transparent criteria for the purpose and at times decisions are taken on considerations other than merit and fair-play. In this case, the orders for delisting of some names were given by the Supreme Court which presently saw no reason for doing so. In fact, the decision of the court had provided a face saving to the Government as its action had raised political temperature. This was particularly so as the name of a sitting Chief Minister was also placed on the ECL and that too on the basis of a report. Otherwise too, there was hardly any logic to place the name of a sitting CM on ECL as he is not expected to run away leaving abruptly his onerous responsibilities and duties. As for other proceedings of the cabinet, it noted with satisfaction that the country’s exports increased by 4.5 percent during the month of December, imports reduced which curtailed the trade deficit by upto $ 450 million and had a positive impact on the economy. However, this is negligible squeezing of the trade deficit and tangible measures are needed to be taken to curb growing imports besides making hectic efforts to enhance exports meaningfully. Prime Minister Imran Khan did well by giving instructions to the Petroleum Ministry to prepare a plan to overcome gas shortage and provide the facility to those who are still deprived of it. The target can be achieved if rapid progress is ensured on import of more LNG, completion of TAPI gas pipeline project and plugging leakages and thefts.

