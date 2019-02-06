ECI shows solidarity with Kashmiris

Observer Report

Tehran

The Embassy of Pakistan,Tehran in collaboration of ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) arranged a three day pictorial and cultural exhibition of Kashmir titled “Kashmir, Iran-e-Saghir” at ECO Cultural Institute in Tehran to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris, who are struggling to attain their right to self determination.

President ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) Muhammad Mahdi Mazaheri and Ambassador Riffat Masood inaugurated the exhibition on 5th February 2019 in the presence more than 200 Iranians, ambassadors, diplomats, scholars, media persons and members of Pakistani community.

A number of pictures depicting scenic beauty of Kashmir and everyday life of Kashmiris combined with kashmiri handicrafts, attire and various cultural items were displayed in the exhibition. Kashmiri music and songs were played and Kashmiri cuisine with Kashmiri tea, was served to the delight of the invitees.

Welcoming the guests at the inaugural session, Ambassador Riffat Masood highlighted the historical, cultural and traditional similarities between Kashmir and Iran which have been showcased in the exhibition.

Referring to the poetry of Allama Iqbal who called Kashmir as Iran e Saghir, Ambassador said that Iran e Saghir is now under occupation. Kashmiris continue to suffer countless brutalities with gross human rights violations.

Veteran Iranian scholar Qasim Saafi elucidating religious and cultural commonalities between Iran and Kashmir said that Islam propagated in Kashmir by Iranian saint Ali Hamdani but unfortunately Kashmir is under occupation by Indian forces.

Renowned Pakistani scholar Rashid Naqvi condemned the gross human rights violations committed by Indian occupied forces against the innocent Kashmiris who are determined to achieve their right to self determination and urged the nations to raise their voice in support of Kashmiris.

While Head of Urdu Department , Tehran University Dr Kiumerci shed light on the historical literary linkages between Kashmir and Iran and said that the word Kashmir actually derived from Iranian word Kasheedan Amir.

