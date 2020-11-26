ECHR halts extradition of ‘drug lord’

News Desk

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has effectively halted the extradition of Pakistani national Muhammad Asif Hafeez, to the US on charges of drug import and production. Sources said Asif Hafeez – known as the ‘Sultan of Drugs’ – will be presenting his full case to the European Court next month, pleading why the European Court should permanently halt his extradition to the US where he faces a life sentence without parole. The ECHR’s decision to halt the extradition, while the case is ongoing, will benefit two other Pakistanis — Jabir Motiwala and Arif Naqvi who are fighting the US extradition bid and have argued before the courts almost similar grounds as those of Asif Hafeez’s lawyers. Asif Hafeez was arrested from his Regent’s Park home in August 2017.