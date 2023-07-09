INDIA, a country known for its democracy and diverse culture, is far from achieving such statuses. The country has been victimizing its minorities, depriving them of their rights, and, worst of all, denying access to their places of worship by demolishing them. India is a land with a rich history, adorned with monuments and sites that reflect the majestic past of the Indian subcontinent. These include mosques that hold deep historical, cultural and sentimental values among Muslims. The destruction or attack on these mosques by extremists in India sends ripples of pain throughout the Muslim communities. Such incidents raise questions about why Muslim leaders of India, like Muhammad Ali Jinnah, insisted on a separate identity and a separate land for Muslims.

The incident of Babri Masjid still echoes the injustice that Muslims have been facing in India. Almost 30 years after the incident, Muslims are still denied their rights. Babri Mosque was demolished on 6 December 1992. After a socio-political dispute, the mosque was targeted by Hindu nationalists during a political rally organized by the VHP and BJP. This incident led to riots between the Hindu and Muslim communities, resulting in the death of 2,000 people.

In an era that aims to unite diversity, India appears to be taking the opposite path. Violations of minority rights and extremism against them have only taken an upward trajectory in India. Among the series of attacks on mosques, Jama Masjid and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Uttar Pradesh have also faced threats. Recently, Manoj Kumar Pandey, Chairman of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sanrakshit Seva Trust, filed a lawsuit against the mosque to retrieve remnants of Lord Keshavdev which he claims are buried under it. The judges granted permission to dig up the mosque without hearing the plea from the Muslim side. Shahi Eidgah Mosque, built by Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669 on a site considered the birthplace of Lord Krishna by Hindus, has also faced disputes. In 1968, a Hindu organization called “Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh” and Shahi Eidgah Mosque Trust settled the land dispute. However, in 2023, these groups renewed their plea in court, attempting to demolish the mosque and claim the land.

If not physical mistreatment, many iconic and historical mosques have been subjected to social media disinformation and abuse. Mosques like Quwwat–ul-Islam Mosque in Delhi, Sheikh Dargah Mosque in Maharashtra and Ajmer Sharif Shrine in Rajasthan have all fallen victim to disinformation. Hindu extremist organizations have been spreading false propaganda, claiming that these mosques were built on lands that used to accommodate temples and therefore belong to the Hindu community. Through these tactics, they have incited anger, aggression and hostility within the Hindu population towards Muslims.

The violations against minorities have only worsened overtime. Other minorities, such as Christians, are also facing forced conversions, molestation and attacks on their holy sites. These minorities are desperately seeking international attention and refuge from the atrocities committed by the Indian government and extremists. The current ruling party is viewed as a destructive element. The government’s attempts to culturally homogenize India have progressed to the demolition of Muslim sites and the erasure of Hindu roots.

International organizations must intervene to protect human and minority rights and prevent complete anarchy and upheaval. The UN should impose travel restrictions and freeze foreign assets of those responsible for the acts of aggression against Muslim sites. They should also raise awareness worldwide about these issues to garner support from people around the globe. Similarly, the OIC should raise awareness of Islamophobia and work to preserve threatened Muslim sites. Additionally, the EU should address religious freedom issues in bilateral and multilateral platforms with India through hearings, statements and briefings.

The USA, in its commitment to ending discrimination and violations, could designate India as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) for its organized severe violations of religious rights under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA). Likewise, human rights organizations should monitor individuals in India and flag hate speeches, incitement to violence, abuse and desecration of minority sites. They should collaborate with civil institutions to raise awareness.

Social media, in conjunction with the Indian State, can play a crucial role in raising awareness and educating the masses about equality, tolerance, respect for diversity and minority rights. Social media platforms can be utilized to counter disinformation spread by Hindu extremists and provide accurate facts and histories about particular sites. The State should fulfill its responsibility to protect minorities, their rights and their holy sites, ensuring that all people in India, regardless of their location, feel safe and secure.

When India demolishes a mosque, it subsequently undermines its democracy. It is crucial for India to address these issues in order to establish itself as an effective democratic state that embraces sustainable diversity. A country cannot truly be labelled democratic without ensuring freedom of thought, the ability to express contrasting opinions and safeguarding the rights of all its citizens. The Muslim community in India holds equal significance to Hindus and other religious sects. Muslim sites possess immense cultural, historical and religious value for both the Muslim community and the entire subcontinent. Therefore, it is imperative for India to make a comprehensive and dedicated effort to preserve and protect these sites. By valuing and safeguarding the heritage of all its citizens, India can strengthen its democratic fabric and demonstrate a commitment to inclusivity and respect for diversity.

—The writer is researcher at the South Asia Times

