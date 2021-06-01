ECC okays Rs 20b grant for NDMF

Mohammad Arshad Islamabad

The Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet, Monday, approved Rs 20 billion as technical supplementary grant for the National Disaster Management Fund (NDMF) to ensure timely procurement of Corona Vaccine for the effective national response to Covid-19 Pandemic.

The ECC held a special meeting here under the chair of Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and decided that funds would be utilized for the procurement of 10 million doses of the Covid vaccine during the month of June.

It also decided that during the new financial year, the need for additional funds would be reviewed and additional funds will be provided accordingly.

The administration of vaccine shall be the responsibility of Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination and Provincial Health Departments.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Finance Secretary and other senior officers participated in the meeting.