ECC meets today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned an important meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) today, sources said.

Provincial and federal ministers as well as ECC members will attend the meeting, which will hold discussions on a three-point agenda.

The meeting is expected to discuss development budget for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as increase in development budget for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and FATA. A five-year economic plan spanning from 2018 to 2023 is also part of the agenda, sources said.