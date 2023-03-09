ECC grants Rs 10m for Jan Sher Khan treatment

Federal Minister for Power Mr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Petroleum Mr. Musadik Masood Malik, Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA/Ex-PM, SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Chairman SECP,MD PASSCO, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The ECC considered a summary of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and granted Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 10 million for medical treatment of Mr. Jan Sher Khan, Ex-world Squash Champion, diagnosed with multiple health issues.

Ministry of National Food Security & Research submitted a summary on fixation of PASSCO’s wheat procurement targets for the year 2023 and presented details on the public wheat stocks, projected release of wheat from PASSCO’s stocks and carry forward stocks at the start of new food year on 01-04-2023.

Considering the situation, additional demand of wheat from PASSCO’s stocks by Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan, minimum level of carry forward.