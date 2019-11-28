ECC fixes support price for wheat at Rs1365 per 40kg

Islamabad

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has raised the minimum support price of wheat

from the previously announced Rs 1350 per 40 kg to Rs 1365 per 40 kg.

The support price was raised in view of representations from various farmers and growers’ associations

as well as the Federal Cabinet and the National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products

which had proposed a reconsideration of the minimum support price to compensate the farmers in areas

where the cost of wheat production had increased to Rs 1349.57 per 40 kg. The decision to raise the

minimum support price of wheat to Rs 1365 to compensate and safeguard the interests of growers.—INP