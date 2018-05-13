ECC approves PIA’s strategic business plan

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the financial restructuring of PIA after a detailed review of PIA’s Strategic Business Plan 2018-22.

President and CEO PIA, Musharraf Rasool Cyan sharing his views on the approval by the ECC said that the efforts and hard work of PIA management is paying off and positive results are appearing in turnaround of the airline.

He especially praised the efforts of Chief Operating Officer, Zia Qadir Qureshi, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ms. Asma Bajawa and Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Amir Ali, Chief Commercial Officer, Bilal Munir Sheikh, Zulqarnain Mehdi and Farhan Samiullah among other officials of the airline.

He also thanked the ECC for showing their confidence in PIA management and vowed to bring positive results for the growth of the airline.

Chief Operating Officer and Head of Transformation, Zia Qadir Qureshi said under the leadership of President and CEO PIA, Musharraf Rasool Cyan, the results of the first quarter of 2018 as per business plan are on target with overall 30 percent increase in sales.

Cyan has taken initiatives which have made a major positive financial impact on the airline’s loss reduction and will help PIA in returning to profitability in due course.

Some of the initiatives include making the aircraft air worthy, that were grounded in 2017, he added. Qureshi said that we are well on the way to implement our Strategic Business Plan 2018-22 which is an excellent plan that sets out clear objectives and strategies for making PIA successful.