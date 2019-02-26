ECC approves grants for Balochistan, MNFS&R, Petroleum Division

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Tuesday approved supplementary grant of Rs46.4 million for the payment to families of deceased employees of Petroleum Division.

The committee also approved proposal of Finance Division on placement of summary before the federal cabinet for Rs200.075 million supplementary grant to government of Balochistan as federal government share for “Pur Aman Baluchistan Policy”.

The ECC approved immediate release by Finance Division of supplementary grant of Rs. 20.00 million to Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) for establishment and operation of Plant Breeders’ Rights Registry.

The committee approved proposal of Commerce Division based on request by Philip Morris Pakistan (Ltd) for tobacco seed analysis at M/S Eurofins Lab Germany, aiming at production of good quality tobacco in future for domestic and export purposes.

The ECC approved supplementary grant of Rs. 11.441 million to Ministry of Privatization to meet expenses on relocation of its offices.

