ECC allows urea import, approves tariff rationalization on imported vehicles

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) here on Wednesday approved import of 50,000 metric tons of Urea from China on immediate basis subject to clearance from the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

The committee, the meeting of which was presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, allowed the import on Government-to-Government (GoG) basis with People’s Republic of China, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The ECC tasked the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to negotiate price with Chinese supplier authorized by government of China for further import of Urea.

Meanwhile, the committee approved a summary, with some modifications, presented by Ministry of Finance for rationalization of tariff on import of vehicles and other items requested by Ministry of Industries and Production (MOIP) and other sectors.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam; Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar; Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar; Federal Minister for Privatization, Muhammedmian Soomro; Federal Minister for Water Resources, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi; Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood; Federal Secretaries and senior officers, the statement added.