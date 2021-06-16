ECC allows 0.5pc losses in gasoline transportation

Mohammad Arshad Islamabad

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, Wednesday allowed operational losses up to a maximum of 0.5% for gasoline transportation through White Oil Pipeline(WOP) & Mahmoodkot- Faisalabad–Machhike (MFM) Pipelines MFM pipelines through Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM).

ECC granted this approval on a summary of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) with directions that same would be adjusted against actual based on physical inventory of pipelines to be undertaken periodically.

The actual rate will be determined by OGRA based on actual losses and excess margin would be brought before ECC.

ECC met here with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the chair and approved the request of Ministry of National Food Security and Research for the provision of 500,000MT of wheat to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of PASSCO stock during the crop year 2021-22 on the usual terms and conditions.

All charges, including incidental charges will be borne by the Food Department, KP. Similarly, 500,000MT imported wheat was also allocated to Food Department, KP to meet the provincial requirement.

ECC also approved the “Policy for Regulation of NGOs/NPOs receiving Foreign Contributions-2021”. The NGO Policy, 2021 has been designed with the aim to fostering a sense of partnership between government and non-government sectors.

Furthermore, under the new policy approval process (for registration) will be completed within 60 days, maximum, through online submission of application and consultation, doing away with manual processing and eliminating long delays.