ECC again defers surge in gas prices

Islamabad

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Tuesday has once again deferred the summary seeking approval in the increase of gas prices till the next meeting.

The ECC meeting, chaired by the adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here in Islamabad, took up eight-point agenda.

During the meeting, Hafeez Sheikh said the government will not take any decision in rush regarding hike in gas prices, said sources. The ECC meeting is underway.

According to sources, the ECC is expected to approve a hike in gas prices for domestic users and different sectors. The meeting will give the go-ahead to hike gas prices by 15 to 20 per cent.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had earlier proposed a 214pc hike in gas prices. The ECC had postponed the approved hike in gas prices during the last meeting. Sharing the details of the ECC agenda, sources said the meeting will give approval to a digital media wing in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. –INP