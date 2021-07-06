ECB: 3 England cricketers, 4 staff members test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Pakistan series

According to the England and Wales Cricket Board, three players and four staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus (ECB).

Three players and four management team members of the men’s ODI squad tested positive after PCR tests conducted on Monday in Bristol, according to the cricket board.

“In collaboration with Public Health England, Public Health Wales and Bristol Local Health Authority, those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from July 4 following the UK government’s protocol on quarantine,” the statement said.

According to the ECB statement, the other members of the party have been designated as close contacts and will be isolated as well.

“The ECB have confirmed the Royal London ODIs and the Vitality IT20s against Pakistan will go ahead. Ben Stokes will return to England duties and captain the squad — which will be named in the next few hours,” the statement said.

Incoming squad and support team members will be subjected to PCR testing and bridging procedures in order to guarantee a safe arrival to camp, according to the statement.

ECB head Tom Harrison commented on the news, saying that the board was aware that the introduction of the Delta variety, along with a shift away from strict biosecure environment regulation, might raise the risk of an epidemic.

“We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall well-being of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions,” he said.

“Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to captain.

“We also recognise the impact this news will have on our First Class Counties and their men’s playing squads and thank them, along with our partners Sky and Royal London, for their ongoing support in dealing with this pandemic.,” he said.

