EC urged to expose real facts about foreign forces sabotaging elections: Ch Shujat

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has expressed grave concern over the statement of the Secretary Election which he has given during briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior that international forces want to sabotage 2018 election and he is ready to give in camera briefing about these dangers.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he said that the Secretary Election Commission should tell real facts to the people as to which international forces are involved in this evil conspiracy.

He said that the caretaker government should take immediate notice of this and the Chief Justice should also take notice because he apprehends that by involving the army in the electoral process an attempt will be made to destroy its reputation.

He said plan of the international forces by getting rigging done with electoral responsibilities entrusted to 3. 5 lakhs troops to directly involve the army in it, saying of the Election Commission that responsibility of printing of ballot papers will also be given to the army amounts to not learning any lesson from the past.

Ch Shujat Hussain expressed the apprehensions that the same conspiring forces presently have also made inroads in the political parties. He said this is not happening for the first time, this conspiracy was also hatched in 2013 when US Vice-President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Senator John Kerry and former Secretary of Defence Chuck Hagel came to Ch Parvez Elahi in our house in Lahore and categorically stated that if your party wins the election US will not accept the results, I have also mentioned this conspiracy in detail in my book also which proves that external forces have been involved in Pakistan politics earlier on as well