EC should have been consulted on amendment in elections laws: Ghani

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the Election Commission should have been consulted on the amendment in elections laws. Saeed Ghani addressing a press conference at the Media Office in Islamabad with Nazir Dhoki on Sunday said that amendments to PECA laws are dangerous. These amendments are an attempt to ban the freedom of expression, he added.

Saeed Ghani said that in the political history of Pakistan the PTI has told most lies. No one spread false news more than PTI. The most ridiculous things on social media are being shared by PTI. If the government insists on implementing such laws then it should be implemented from 2010 and let’s take action against those who have spread false news since 2010.

Saeed Ghani said that when this government came, petrol was Rs. 87 per litre and today petrol is Rs 160 per litre. The government has caused inflation and blames Sindh government that it does not control inflation. It is imperative that the people participate in the PPP March on February 27 against this government which has made lives difficult due to inflation.

He said that as long as this government is in power, the prices of petrol, vegetables, electricity and other commodities will increase every month. Imran Khan has agreed with the IMF that petrol prices will increase by Rs. 4 per month.

Ghani said that The PPP always spoke on the issues of the people. There will be a historic long march under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. As long as Imran Khan Niazi remains in power, the problems of the people will increase. It is very important to send this incompetent government home.INP