EC KP issues 275 nomination papers

Peshawar

As many as 275 nomination papers for different categories of the seats for KP and National Assembly for the upcoming general elections in July 2018 have been issued by the PEC, said a spokesman for PEC here Tuesday. He said on Tuesday Shakil Chandar of PMLN submitted papers for minority seat of KP Assembly while Zarin Riaz of PTI submitted papers for reserved seats of women in KP and National Assembly.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Quetta that the process for submitting nomination papers including nationalists, religious parties and independents candidates geared up in throughout Balochistan, and capital city Quetta. According to the details, Jamiat Ulma-e- Ismlam leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Balochistan National Party (BNP) Syed Nasir Ali Shah, Jamiat-e-Islami Dr, Atta-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Younas Baloch, Hazara Democratic Party Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Awami National Party Arbab Umar Farooq Kasi, Nazar Jan, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Hayat, Mehmood Yar, Jalaluddin, Naseeb-Ullah, Muhammad Hashim, Fazalur-Rehman, and Shakila Naveed Dhewar submitted their nomination papers for NA- 266 to returning officer Ijaz Ahmed Lango to participate general election 2018.

Pakistan Peoples Party Malik Abdul Majeed Kakar, former senator Rozi Khan Kakar, Muhammad Qasim, Ghulam Ali and Arif Khan submitted their nomination papers for NA- 265 to returning officer Riaz Ahmed Kasi. Amanullah Baloch, Malik Nematullah Bazai, Sami-Ullah, Muhammad Zefran, Malik Abdul Majeed Khan Kakar, Abdul Naseer Khan, Malik Shadi Khan Shahwani submitted their nomination papers for PB-24, besides, Abdul Baseer, Malik Mehmood Yar, Shamsur-Rehman, Abdul Wasay, Muhammd Arif, Wali Muhammad, Ghulam Nabi Marri also submitted their nomination papers for PB-32.

Awami National Party Abdul Rasheed Nasir and 16 other candidates submitted their nomination papers for PB- 25 while, Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) Chief Coordinator Chaudhary Naved Ahmed submitted his nomination paper for PB -29.—APP