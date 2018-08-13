EC has big scar of rigging on its face: JI

LAHORE : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Siraj ul Haq, has said that the Election Commission has a big scar of rigging on its face.

Addressing a press conference at the end of the two-day session of the JI central Shoora at Mansoora, he said that the Election Commission completely failed to exercise its autonomy and it seemed that on the 25th of July, it had passed on its authority to someone else.

He said all opposition parties as also several international agencies had not accepted the election as fair and transparent. He said, if the state institutions interfered in politics, they made their position controversial.

He said the state institutions appeared to have fully sided with a particular political party which had damaged their own image.

He said the JI had accepted the election results in the interest of the country’s stability and to safeguard the democratic system. He said the JI would play its role in the National and the provincial assemblies and it would not follow the dictation of the PPP or the PML-N.

The JI chief said that now the test of Imran Khan’s government had begun. He reiterated that if Imran Khan did something good, the JI won’t feel shy of appreciating it.

He said time had come for Imran Khan to fulfill his programme for first one hundred days and the nation was keen to see Imran Khan embark upon his plans to provide jobs to ten million youth, providing shelter to five million families, abolition of interest and liberate the country from the oppressive hold of the IMF.

In reply to a question, he said that a ruthless accountability was required to wipe out corruption from the country. As such, it was necessary to bring to accountability 436 other persons named in the Panama leaks besides those mentioned in the London leaks, Dubai Leaks.

He said that Pakistan at present was under debt of 13 billion dollars while on the other hand, an amount of 375 billion dollars owned by the Pakistanis was lying in banks abroad.

He said it was imperative to retrieve this plundered wealth back to the country. He said that after the trial of a single family, there was a suspicious silence over the accountability institutions.

The mega scandals were before all but nothing was being done in regard to those, he added.

Sirajul Haq said that JI Shoora had set up a commission to make recommendations for overcoming the weaknesses within the Jamaat and to attract new people in the JI fold. He commission would submit its report within two months.

