EBM steps into a new food category with the launch of ‘Peek Freans Cake Up’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan’s leading biscuit manufacturer, English Biscuit Manufacturers (Private) Limited steps into a new food category as they launch their latest brand ‘Peek Freans Cake Up’ – a centre-filled wholesome cupcake range with real goodness inside.

Peek Freans Cake Up comes in four real and diverse flavours; Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel and Double Chocolate. These deliciously soft, moist and fresh cupcakes come with a twist — a luscious centre-filled surprise comprising of real fillings of strawberry pulp, caramel and cocoa.

At this occasion, Dr Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director and CEO of EBM, said “for over 50 years we have served the nation by giving them nutritious wholesome biscuits. Keeping in line with this endeavor and the spirit of innovation that we firmly believe in, we are bringing another wholesome, delectable treat for our loyal consumers; a fresh and moist cupcake brand, bursting with real flavours.

Ayesha Janjua, Head of Marketing said, “Real ingredients lead to real taste – the universal truth that lies at the heart of our unique and freshly baked cupcakes. Therefore our brand message, “real goodness inside” champions the use of real and fine ingredients and takes Peek Freans Cake Up a step ahead.

The product will not only appeal to children but will also strike a chord with parents who are looking for healthier food options. The brand also talks about the importance of spending real time with loved ones. Just as real ingredients help you truly savor the taste, real moments with your loved ones enrich your life – the key message the brand wants to share in its upcoming campaigns.

Peek Freans Cake Up is now available nationwide, making it much easier to get your cupcake cravings met. So grab a Cake Up and spend some quality time with your friends and family.