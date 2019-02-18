EBM sponsors 4th SOP unified marathon

Staff Reporter

Karachi

English Biscuit Manufacturers, Pakistan’s leading biscuit manufacturers, recently sponsored the 4th SOP (Special Olympics Pakistan) Unified Marathon in support of their shared vision of promoting the inclusion of people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

The marathon, which involved a Run, Walk and Wheelchair race with a 700M Kid’s Dash, a 5KM|10KM and Half Marathon, was held on Sunday, February 17th, 2019 in Karachi at the DHA Sports Club – Moin Khan Cricket Academy.

EBM has always strived to go the extra mile in supporting various causes that are in line with their company values.

Through this sponsorship, EBM has demonstrated its unrelenting enthusiasm for the promotion of sports and sportsmanship within Pakistan combined with a vision to give both children and adults with intellectual disabilities a range of opportunities that will help them develop their physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and interact socially with other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

To display their support, a number of EBM employees attended the marathon in great numbers. Speaking at the event, Director of EBM, Shahzain Munir stated; “We are extremely happy to be part of such a noble cause and to see so many people participate.

We aim and hope to host more events of such kind to help raise awareness, promote inclusion and build healthier friendships and understanding of sports for special athletes.”

