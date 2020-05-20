EBM launches awareness drive against Covid-19

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Pakistan’s leading biscuit manufacturer, English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), through its mega-brand, Sooper, has launched a public service message urging people to continue exercising caution in order to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from the virus.

The message is airing at a crucial time, prompting people to play their part in the fight against this threat by implementing protective practices in their daily routines.

Featuring some of the country’s most influential celebrities and media personalities such as Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Hareem Farooq, Wasim Akram, Adnan Siddiqui, Faisal Kapadia, and Bilal Masood Sooper has approached the novel problem with resilient spirit by accepting the inevitable shift in our way of life as a result of the coronavirus and talking about it in a thoughtful and meaningful manner.

This is not the first time EBM has stepped up efforts against the virus. The organization recently launched a Rs. 350 million COVID-19 Relief & Response Fund, the primary aim of which was to help uplift the lives of the people most affected by the pandemic. From contributions made to help bolster the federal and provincial governments’ efforts, directly working with reputed NGOs and facilitating healthcare workers to helping individuals belonging to some of the most vulnerable segments of society, EBM went the extra mile in its initiative to help fight against the spread of the Covid-19 virus.