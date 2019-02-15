EBM gets ‘Employer of the Year Award’ from EFP

Staff Reporter

EBM received Employer of the Year Award from the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) which is a not-for-profit organization and the only member of the International Organization of Employers (IOE) in Pakistan.

As part of its 6th annual EFP awards held to recognize top organizations within Pakistan for their healthy HR practices and overall contributions made towards the career development of their employees, EBM was recognized as one of the top 3 Large National Companies to promote best HR practices and corporate objectives as well as contribute towards the health and safety of its employees, environment and overall welfare of society.

“We believe that our continued success can be attributed to the single, most important determinant – our people. As they remain our enduring advantage, we are cognizant of the fact that we need to enhance their skills in order to ensure a culture of excellence,” said Managing Director and CEO, EBM, Dr. Zeelaf Munir.

“EBM lays great emphasis on a performance-driven culture which is both inclusive and overarching. Since its inception, EBM has invested heavily in its people so as to ensure that they continue on the road towards growth and achievement,” she added.

