EBM continues to expand its export business

The increasingly positive response from buyers at the Gulfood 2019 Exhibition held in Dubai from 17th to 21st February has created numerous opportunities for EBM to increase business in international markets.

The company has already enhanced its operational capability to meet the level of demand that exists outside local consumption; a development which has enabled the organization to export its products to more than 25 countries around the world, including USA, Europe, and the GCC region. “We have brought EBM at par with international quality standards and intend on making it a recognized brand around the world.

We holistically envision a brand name that is synonymous with quality, trust, and nourishment for our consumers around the world,” said Dr. Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director & CEO, EBM. EBM surfaced as the first Pakistani company to make its mark on key fronts at this exhibition, thus enabling the company’s goals of being highlighted on the global stage.

The exhibition has, so far, served as a platform for EBM’s quest for continuous expansion at the international level, thereby adding to the company’s already established fame on the local front. Gulfood Exhibition, which was held at the Dubai World Trade Center, attracted exhibitors from all continents and engaged over 100,000 buyers from 120 countries where key trends and topics driving the industry were discussed among industry leaders.

Potential buyers gave a phenomenal response to EBM during the 5-day exhibition. EBM’s commitment to keep abreast of global trends, while remaining true to its roots, has enabled the company to satiate the needs of local and international consumers from diverse markets.

