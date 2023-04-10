Eating for better eye health

Can your diet really impact your eyesight? Absolutely! Just like any part of your body, the health of your eyes correlates to the foods you eat and is largely dependent on your lifestyle. MyEyeDr.’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Artis Beatty and Optometrist, Dr. Amanda Steele share an eye-healthy recipe that promotes the best benefits for your vision.

This shrimp foil pack is full of numerous eye-healthy vitamins. Zucchini squash is packed with carotenoids and a one-cup serving packs nearly half of your daily dose of vitamin C. Zucchini also boasts vitamin A and antioxidants while shrimp includes astaxanthin which aids in maintaining good eye health, including protecting the retina against oxidative damage.

It is important to maintain good ocular health. Having good ocular health means that vision is at least 20/20 or better with or without correction and that the eyes are disease-free. There are simple corrective and preventive measures to maintain good vision and enjoy lifelong ocular health. Here are some tips to keeping your eyes healthy and preventing problems:

You should visit your optometrist or ophthalmologist for an eye exam once every year. See your ophthalmologist if you experience eye infections or symptoms of disease such as loss of or blurred vision, light flashes, eye pain, redness, itching, swelling and irritation around the eye or eyelid. Disease of the eye is the number one cause of blindness. Most diseases that cause blindness, like glaucoma and diabetes, can be treated or their progression slowed down with the proper diagnosis and management. By getting regular exams and discussing your family history, you and your doctor will be able to anticipate, better prevent and treat eye disease. Not wearing your prescribed eyeglasses or contacts will not cause disease of the eye, but it can cause discomfort by eyestrain, headache, or possibly even injury brought on by the lack of safe vision. If wearing prescriptive lenses is uncomfortable, ask your doctor about alternatives, like switching from eyeglasses to contact lenses or exploring corrective surgery. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is a form of light and is a portion of the invisible part of the spectrum. Sources of this damaging light include sunlight, a welder’s flash, video display terminals, fluorescent lighting, high intensity mercury vapor lamps (used for night sports and high-crime areas) and xenon arc lamps (used in laboratories).