Eating dry fruits in winter good for health

HEALTH expert on Friday give advice to use dry fruits for better and complete diet as dry fruits are one of the healthiest alternatives to fried or oily snacks and a great way to satisfy your food cravings in the winters.

A nutritionist Dr Asma Javed Talking to a private news channel said, Healthy and tasty dry fruits are loved in our country. A lot of water is extracted from them, therefore the best time to eat the dry fruits is winter season.

Dry fruits provide you the much-needed nutrients, vitamins and warmth in the chilly winter season.

During a busy and short days of winters one can have instant energy from the fry fruits She said, No diet plan is complete without these super-healthy foods as they are filled with various nutrients as well as essential fats. Dry fruits also have many skin benefits and thus form a key ingredient in beauty products.

Dr further explained, Almonds are known as the ‘king of dry fruits’ as they full of essential fatty acids, fibre, and protein. They are a great natural source of zinc, vitamin E and selenium. Almonds are also known to support blood circulation,

Walnuts are undoubtedly one of the healthiest nuts, which is a must during the winter season. It contains omega-3 fatty acid, which is very good for your hairs, especially when the climate is extremely dry. Dry fruit made people stronger because they were rich in carbohydrates and they contained monounsaturated fat, that’s why medical experts considered them healthy, she added.

Dr Asma added that pistachio plays a significant role in helping to keep the heart healthy by reducing the levels of cholesterol in the body since it is rich in phytosterols.

Pista is also a symbol of energy and enthusiasm. It gives a great taste, a great strength and robust health to the people of Pakistan who eat it in the winter season. Pistas also contain proteins and healthy nutrients, experts said.

She mentioned, Dry fruits are a storehouse of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and amino acids, making them a must for expectant mothers. This makes them safe for consumption during pregnancy but like with everything else, caution needs to be exercised in the amount you consume each day. However, it is still recommended that nuts such as almonds and walnuts should always be soaked for four to five hours, peeled and then given to the child, adding, this would reduce the anti-nutritional factors in nuts and improve the absorption of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. It is also beneficial to soak dried fruits such as raisins, figs and apricots overnight as it facilitates better digestion, she concluded.

