Eateries in capital offer ‘Azadi Meal’ on discounted rates

After Azadi dresses and other accessories, different food outlets have started introducing ‘Azadi Meals’ to add more charm to the festivity of Independence Day, falling on August 14.

The youngsters who were busy in buying flags, bunting, pin badges, stickers, balloons, Azadi dresses, now are planning to visit the food outlets of their choice to enjoy special meal being offered on Azadi day.

Only few food outlets in capital have announced to offer ‘Azadi Meal’ on the day this year.

“It is good that food outlets are also taking part in Independence Day celebration by offering discounted meals on the day”, said a young girl Irum Nazir. Talking to APP, she said, “I hardly saw any restaurant during the previous years’ Azadi days to offer a special meal. It will be a unique trend that people will go out for enjoying special meal on the day”, Shahnawaz, a resident of F-10 Markaz said, “One of the food outlet in my locality is offering `Azadi meal package’ and I will definitely go for it”. He said, “like Aftari and Sehri meal packages, now eateries in capital are also coming forward to become the part of I-Day festivities by offering meal packages on the day”.

Saadia Khan, a young girl said,” I-Day is not less than eid festival for me as I bought Azadi dress to celebrate the day”.—APP

