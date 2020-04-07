Easypaisa collaborates Zakat, Ushr Dept

STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading provider of digital financial services has partnered with Zakat and Ushr Department of the Government of Punjab to digitally disburse funds to those who are being affected by the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The collaboration is aimed to disburse Zakatfunds of RS. 1.5 billion to more than 170,000 beneficiaries who need them the most during these trying times in a convenient and safe manner