‘Easy target’ Miftah defends petrol price hike despite Nawaz, Zardari reservations

Islamabad: A day after announcing a hike in the price of petrol, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail went on to defend the decision despite the apparent backlash from PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

In a tweet on Monday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that he was an “easy target”, but that was “fine” because he knew he was sincere to the country and that he saved it from default by working hard to the “best of his ability”.

2) I am an easy target. Which is fine. But this price change only reflects the change in PSO costs and doesn’t have any new taxes. People are welcome to critique or criticise me. I know I am sincere to my country & have saved it from default & working to the best of my ability. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) August 16, 2022

Miftah Ismail attracted criticism because it was apparent that in the wake of the recent appreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar and the fall in the prices of crude oil in the international market, the government would pass on the benefit to the general public.

Reacting to the development, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to say that Nawaz Sharif had strongly opposed the decision to raise the price of petrol.

Maram Nawaz added that Nawaz Sharif couldn’t burden the people further and that he was not in favour of the decision, she said, adding that Nawaz also left the meeting.

میاں صاحب نے اس فیصلے کی سخت مخالفت کی اور یہاں تک کہ دیا کہ میں مزید ایک پیسے کا بوجھ عوام پر نہیں ڈال سکتا اور اگر حکومت کی کوئی مجبوری ہے تو میں اس فیصلے میں شامل نہیں ہوں اور میٹنگ چھوڑ کر چلے گئے۔ https://t.co/McG019GW6Z — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 15, 2022

In a separate statement, Former President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed concern over the increase in the price of petroleum products by the government.

He added that although the PPP is a part of the government and supports it, there must be consultations on such decisions.

“I am with the Prime Minister and will meet him soon and will also talk about the economic team,” he added.

ہم سب اس حکومت میں عوام کو ریلیف دینے آئے ہیں اور یہی ہماری اولین ترجیح ہونا چاہیے، صدر زرداری وزیراعظم کے ساتھ ہیں اور جلد ان سے ملاقات کروں گا اور اس میں معاشی ٹیم کے بارے میں بھی بات ہوگی، صدر زرداری — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) August 16, 2022

Govt announces petrol price hike

The government on Monday increased petrol price by Rs6.72 per litre, while slashed diesel price by Rs0.51.

The price of petrol will be Rs233.91 per litre, diesel will be Rs244.44 per litre, kerosene oil will be sold for Rs199.40 per litre, and the price of light diesel oil will be Rs191.75 per litre. The new prices have come into effect from today.