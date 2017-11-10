Easy sailing of all top seeds in CAS National Jr Squash C’ship

Peshawar

Easy sailing of all the top seeded players of five different age group categories after recording victories against their respective rivals in the first round of the Chief of the Air Staff National Junior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

In the first round of the Under-19 category top seed Saif Ullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded a thrilling five sets victory against Shahzad Ali of Punjab. Both Saif Ullah and Shahzad Ali were stretched to five sets encounter witnessed by capacity crowd present on this occasion. The score was 11-6, 12-10, 11-13, 10-12 and 11-9.

In the second match Manzoor Zaman defeated Furqan Ahmad by 3-0, Zeeshan Zeb beat M. Junaid Khan 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-6 and 11-9, Zeeshan Malik beat Owais Rashid of Punjab by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8, Zeeshan Gul beat Daud Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-3 and 11-7, Oun Abbas of Punjab beat Qamar Ul Islam Sindh by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-8, Saad Ullah of Sindh beat Mobeen of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-9, Uzair Rasheed of Punjab beat Muhammad Ali Punjab by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-9 and 11-5. In the Under-17 top seed Uzair Shoukat of PAF beat Mavia Hussain KP by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9, Rashid Daulat of PAF beat Ihtisham Riaz of Punjab by 3-0, Ahmad Hassan of KP beat Abdul Wajid 3-1, the score was 13-11, 10-12, 11-8 and 11-9, Naveed Rehman Sindh beat Arbab Mehran by 3-0.—APP