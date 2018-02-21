Globally the Eastern Medicine Council has played quality accreditation in healthcare education, research and clinical practice. The HEC shaped up over the years innovative curriculum of Eastern Medicine to meet the healthcare needs of the people of Pakistan. But, HEC is in the quandary to form the Council of Eastern Medicine? The outdated matric pass diploma under UAH Act 1965 that does not exist anywhere in the world is operative along with Bachelor of Eastern Medicine & Surgery degree approved by HEC in 2004. It is a pioneering degree program integrated with multi-disciplinary clinical training which not only allow you achieve scientific understanding about eastern medicine.

It also provides perfect opportunity to practise clinical skills and become expert in the field to cure with herbal medicine. Right to from Council for accreditation rest with the HEC Islamabad, but Director General Health in the Ministry of Health is in the process to replace UAH Act 1965 to amend independent two Councils as Eastern Medicine and UAH in Act 2018. This type of idea is derived from Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970 where in Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha are made independent Council within the Act. But even after the formation of independent counsel act by the government of Pakistan, the HEC will be required to form Pakistan Eastern Medicine Accreditation Council because of quality concept, tools and analysis of operation of functions is the part of standard operating procedure and by laws are governed comes under their domain of agency higher learning and research.

Both Director General Health and HEC should speedily work to form Pakistan Council of Eastern Medicine and National Accreditation Council for Eastern Medicine respectively. Severe inequalities do creep with non-availability of formation and non-functioning of the Council nullifying in eastern medicine education, research and clinical applications. Accreditation is the procedure by which an authorized body gives formal recognition that an Agency is competent to carry out specific tasks.

PROF USMAN GHANI KHAN

Karachi

Related