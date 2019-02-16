Ease of doing business more important factor for economy: Almas

Staff Reporter

Lahore

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Almas Hyder has said that ‘ease of doing business (EODB) is more important factor than say for businesses growth and for a sustainable economy.

“It is a good omen that present regime is well aware of the importance of Ease of Doing Business and trying to change the scenario in this regard through economic reforms”, the LCCI President said while talking to a group of business leaders. Almas Hyder said that importance of businesses cannot be undermined for economic development as they provide jobs to the growing population, generate revenue for the government to run the affairs of state and attract foreign investment to the country which not only provides employment but also brings new technologies. The LCCI President said that Pakistan is at 136th place in the international index of ease of doing business while ranking of a number of those countries is better than us who have less resources.

“Pakistan is at 130th position in starting a business, 166th in dealing with construction permits, 167th in getting electricity, 161 in registering property, 112th in getting credit, 26th in protecting minority investors, 173rd in paying taxes, 142nd in trading across borders, 156th enforcing contracts and at 53rd in resolving insolvency in the international indexes”, Almas Hyder added and said that we have to take giant leaps towards improvement in these rankings of Pakistan.

Almas Hyder suggested that a company office in Pakistan should be formed for incorporation of new companies.For dealing with construction permits, Almas Hyder suggested that electronic One Window Operation at LDA should be established .

Share on: WhatsApp