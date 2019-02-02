Ease of doing business: Dawood calls on CS Sindh

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Advisor to Prime Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood called on Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah on Friday and discussed measures to increase ease of doing business in the province.

The advisor said federal government was taking steps to facilitate investment in Sindh and a conducive environment was being enabled to encourage Karachi’s business community.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Sindh said the provincial government had eased the process to start a business adding that Sindh Business Portal would be launched on February 20, 2019.

Sindh Business Portal would offer one-window facility to the business community, which would facilitate property registration and property tax payments. Shah claimed that due to the measures introduced by Sindh government, Pakistan’s ranking in the global ease of doing business had surged 11 notches. Federal Secretary Board of Investment (BoI), Provincial Secretary Board of investment (BoI), Secretary Excise, Secretary Planning and other officers attended the meeting.

