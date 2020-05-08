Ease in lockdown Govt’s balancing act to restart businesses

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federal Government’s decision on Thursday to significantly ease the lockdown is essentially a balancing act to end difficulties of the vulnerable sections of society, daily wagers, labourers and small shopkeepers while at the same time keep in check the spread of coronavirus.

When the lockdown was imposed in March amid fears of virus spread, Prime Minister Imran Khan was even then very much concerned that the step would badly hurt the small businesses and daily wagers. The latest announcement made by the prime minister along with his cabinet colleagues will restart the much needed economic and business activity.

While the extension in closure of shopping malls, mega stores, restaurants, hotels, marriage halls, cinema halls, hotels, marriage halls, cinemas, inter and intra city transport and trains will help the people maintain social distancing and lessen the possibility of coronavirus transmission. Traders and small businessmen have heaved a big sigh of relief as halt in business activities for weeks had eroded their earnings and savings.

Representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and All Pakistan Traders Association have welcomed the decision of the government.