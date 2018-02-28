Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has organized two sessions with the contributors under ease of doing business reforms agenda at Company Registration Offices in Lahore and Karachi. The purpose of these sessions was to engage with the contributors and end-users of the services being provided by the SECP for starting a company. The participants were apprised of the recent initiatives taken by SECP to reduce time, procedures and cost in order to facilitate the new start-ups and businesses. The reforms introduced by SECP include the launch of unified online procedure for company registration through e-Services, 75% reduction in filing fee at the time of company registration and processing of complete application for company registration in just “four working hours”. The participants appreciated the SECP’s continuous efforts aimed at creating a conducive environment for ease of doing business in Pakistan.