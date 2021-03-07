Earthquake tremors felt

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a light intensity earthquake occurred on Sunday but no report of any casualty or damage to property was received from anywhere so far.

Officials of the disaster management authority in Srinagar said, an earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 4.40am on Sunday whose coordinates are latitude 33.0 degrees north and longitude 75.86 degrees east.

“The epicenter of the earthquake was located near Bhalessa in Doda district of J&K,” officials said, adding that no casualty or damage to property was received from anywhere.—KMS