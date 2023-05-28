Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad, other parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Tremors of 6.3 magnitudes jolted the federal capital, Rawalpindi and other cities in Pakistan on Sunday late morning, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat district, North Waziristan. The PMD said in an initial statement that the earthquake occurred at 10:50 am and struck at a depth of 223km.

On the other hand, the disaster management authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that mild tremors had been felt in various parts of the province. However, the authority’s control room had not yet received reports of any damage.

