An earthquake of mild intensity shook many cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir including its capital Muzaffarabad on Wednesday.

The earthquake which was measured at 4.0 on the Richter scale with its epicentre 14 kms northeast of Muzaffarabad and having a depth of 10 kms struck the region at 9:40 am.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt in Azad Kashmir cities of Muzaffarabad, Hattian Bala, District Jhelum Valley.—INP