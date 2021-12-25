Earthquake rattles Swat, adjoining areas

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Swat and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Friday afternoon.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed the quake with an intensity of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Swat and adjoining areas, sending people fleeing their homes in panic.

It had a depth of 226 kilometres with the epicentre in the Hindu Kush mountain range, the monitoring centre said.

Earlier this week, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolted Balochistan’s Awaran and adjoining areas. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was located southwest of Awaran some 55 kilometres away at the depth of 25 kilometres.—INP