LAHORE : A moderate earthquake jolted several cities across Punjab, especially Lahore on Sunday; however, no loss of life was reported.

According to details, tremors were felt in Kasur and Sheikhura as well. However, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

The earthquake spread panic among the local people and they rushed out of their homes, shops and other buildings reciting verses of the Holy Quran

