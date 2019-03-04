Earthquake of moderate intensity jolts Sibi

Sibi

An earthquake moderate intensity jolted different areas of Sibi and surroundings on Sunday but no causality or property damages were reported.

According to geological wing of PMD, tremors measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale were felt in Sibi and surroundings areas.

People of the areas where the quake was felt rushed out of homes in panic, reciting verses from Holy Quran and Kalma e Tayyeba.

However, not causalities or property damages were reported from any area jolted by the quake.

The epi-centre of earthquake was stated to be 55 kilometre south-east of Sibi, 15 kilometre inside earth crust.—INP

