Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR : A hight intensity earthquake jolted various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Saturday morning but no loss was reported from anywhere.

According to geological wing of PMD, tremours measuring 5.2 on Richter scale were felt in Peshawar, Upper Dir, Nowshera, Swat, Mingora, Hangu, Orakzai Agency, Swabi, Chatta Plain, Mansehra and surroundings.

People of the areas where the tremours were felt rushed out of their homes in panic reciting verses from Holy Quran and ‘Kalma-e-Tayyeba’.

However, no causality or property loss was reported from any of the areas where quake was felt.

The epicenter of the quake was stated to be bordering area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan, 230 kilometer deep inside earth crust.

Orignally published by INP