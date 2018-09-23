Earthquake jolts city

A minor earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted the provincial capital and its adjoining areas on Sunday.

The tremors were felt in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur and other areas.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the earthquake was 24 kilometres east of Lahore near Pak-India border at 20 kilometres depth.—APP

