Earthquake hits parts of Pakistan including Islamabad and Lahore

LAHORE – A 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the parts of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore on Friday evening.

Tremors were also felt in Mansehra, Rawalpindi, Abbotabad, Malakan, Lower Dir, Peshawar, Multan, Dera Ismail Khan, Hunza, North Waziristan and other cities of the country around 10:02pm.

An earthquake originated on 12-02-2021 at 22:02 PST

Magnitude : 6.4

Depth: 80 Km

Lat: 38.12 N

Long: 73.31 E

Epicenter : Tajikistan

PMD, Islamabad#Earthquake #EarthquakeUpdates#EarthquakePH — Pak Met Department (@pmdgov) February 12, 2021

The earthquake was powerful enough that people ran out of their houses and offices out of fear.

The epicentre of the earthquake was a city in Tajikistan, according to officials. No damages have been reported so far.

6.4 ka zalzala

5 seconds duration time

Earthquake

Allah rehm farma ameen#earthquake#زلزله pic.twitter.com/lRzu2TO2Cl — اویس اقبال (@AwaisIq61398200) February 12, 2021

Massive Earthquake is different cities of Pakistan. May Allah(S W.T) have mercy upon all of us. Stay safe Everyone.#earthquake pic.twitter.com/COehpKzSGH — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) February 12, 2021

Tremors were also felt in India.