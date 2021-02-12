Earthquake hits parts of Pakistan including Islamabad and Lahore

LAHORE – A 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the parts of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore on Friday evening.

Tremors were also felt in Mansehra, Rawalpindi, Abbotabad, Malakan, Lower Dir, Peshawar, Multan, Dera Ismail Khan, Hunza, North Waziristan and other cities of the country around 10:02pm.

The earthquake was powerful enough that people ran out of their houses and offices out of fear.

The epicentre of the earthquake was a city in Tajikistan, according to officials. No damages have been reported so far.

Tremors were also felt in India.

