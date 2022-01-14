Earthquake hits Pakistan’s capital, northern areas

KARACHI – An earthquake of 5.6 magnitudes hit Islamabad, various parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Azad Kashmir on Friday.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), the epicentre of the quake was Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, at a depth of 100km and a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mansehra, Balakot, Charsadda, Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas.

Social media users have shared their reactions on Twitter, with praying for safety of every citizen.