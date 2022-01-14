Earthquake hits Pakistan’s capital, northern areas

KARACHI – An earthquake of 5.6 magnitudes hit Islamabad, various parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Azad Kashmir on Friday.
According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), the epicentre of the quake was Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, at a depth of 100km and a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale.
Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mansehra, Balakot, Charsadda, Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas.
Social media users have shared their reactions on Twitter, with praying for safety of every citizen.
Damn and i thought it was me moving in the sofa…I live in Swat btw Alhamdullilah we are fine and safe …Hope it did not do damage in the rest of the country… #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/qJaXTPZBDy
— 「Jay Khan」 (@kingjaan) January 14, 2022
#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/AAnqqOS5k6
— Atta Ullah (@AttaUll68788362) January 14, 2022