Earthquake hits Islamabad, Peshawar and surrounding areas

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad, Peshawar and surrounding areas of the cities on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the earthquake was 159km deep and its epicentre lay was in the Hindukush region in Afghanistan.

Earthquake originated on 04-08-2021

Time : 15:32 PST

Magnitude : 5.3

Depth: 159 Km

Latitude: 36.23 N

Longitude : 70.10 E

Epicenter: Hindukush Region Afghanistan

Tremors were also felt in Balakot, Khyber, Mansehra and other areas of the country.

Reacting to the earthquake, Pakistanis took to social media to pray for everyone’s safety.

No damages have been reported so far.

On August 1, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit Swat, leaving area residents in panic.

According to PMD, the quake struck Mingora city and surrounding areas. Experiencing the tremours, area residents panicked and came out of their houses.

The depth of the earthquake was measured to be 178 kilometres, while the bordering area of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan was identified as the epicentre of the earthquake. Per the report, no casualties have so far been reported.