Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolts Quetta

QUETTA : An earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Quetta and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Wednesday.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake which struck on early Wednesday morning was located 95 kilometres northwest of Quettanear Pak-Afghan border at the depth of 11 kilometres.

Originally published by INP