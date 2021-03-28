Earth Hour: Lights of PM office turned off

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Lights of the Prime Minister House and other key installations were turned off in a bid to create awareness regarding the Earth Hour observed globally.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all non-essential lights of the PM House were turned off from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, descending the planet in darkness. However, some of the lights remained on at the PM House owing to security reasons.

In his message, the premier said that improving the environmental conditions is the top priority of the government.

The Worldwide Fund for Nature launched the initiative in 2007, calling for action to ward off the impact of climate change, protect a healthy green environment and conserve energy.