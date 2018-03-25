‘Earth Hour’ an effort to realise importance of protecting environment

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that ‘Earth Hour’ movement was an effort for making all realise the importance of protecting the environment and by such steps “we can preserve and protect the ecological balance for present and future generation.”

The Senate chairman, in a message on ‘Earth Hour’ 2018, said the Senate of Pakistan being the House of Federation, was proud to be a part of the Earth Hour movement which would witness its eleventh year this year.

The proactive role of Senate in environmental protection, he said, was evident from the fact that the Upper House of the Parliament had passed the Pakistan Climate Change Act on March 17, 2017 which was aimed at tackling pressing climate change risks.

“We all belong to the Earth. It is high time that we show our commitment and responsibility towards playing our due role for making this world an environment friendly place to live; less for us and more for our future generations to come,” he added.

On Saturday (March 24), lights at the Parliament House will be switched off from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, to show the commitment of people of Pakistan towards the noble cause and responsibility.—APP

