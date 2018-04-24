Earth day 2018

Every year on 22th April, the world marks the very day as earth day. It always discusses most sensitive matters faced by earth. Currently, plastic pollution is the most important chapter of the year 2018. However, it is rightly estimated that by 2050, there will be more plastic than fishes in the oceans. How heartrending to explain that besides environment pollution our lives at marine are at a high risk! According to Environment Ministry, the country wastes almost 20,023 million tonnes plastic material a year. No doubt, this is a big amount which affects the lives at large.

For ending the plastic pollution, there is a dual role of government and public. Ban on it is necessary. It is high time government invented technology that can destroy the plastic material and the public must use cloth bags for shopping. Besides, media should also play a collective role in this regard.

WAJAHAT ABRO

Shikarpur, Sindh

